ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.53%)
ASC 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.09%)
ASL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
AVN 112.25 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.75%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.14%)
GGL 22.63 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.05%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.78%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.16%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.14%)
TELE 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TPL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (11.53%)
TPLP 30.82 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (12.89%)
TREET 40.51 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.61%)
TRG 88.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
UNITY 31.23 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (5.58%)
WAVES 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.23%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By 59.9 (1.29%)
BR30 18,481 Increased By 121.8 (0.66%)
KSE100 45,650 Increased By 275.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 17,915 Increased By 85.3 (0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Gold muted as weaker dollar counters rate hike bets

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar countered concerns about potential interest rate hikes, while investors waited for a slew of economic data to gauge the strength of global economies.

fundamentals

  • Spot gold was little changed at $1,797.94 per ounce by 0140 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,799.10.

  • The dollar index moved away from multi-month peaks, as investors consolidated gains after the currency hit a 1-1/2-year high on Friday on expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

  • Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, a non-voter on the Federal Open Market Committee, told the Financial Times in an interview over the weekend that the Fed could super-size a rate increase to half a percentage point if inflation remained stubbornly high.

Gold faces January fall, palladium set for best month in 14 years

  • Fed funds futures late Monday had priced in just under five hikes for 2022, or about 121 basis points of tightening. They also showed a 17% chance of a 50 basis-point increase in March IRPR, down from as high as 32% on Friday.

  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs said on Friday they anticipated five rate hikes for this year, while analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said they expected seven.

  • Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • Spot silver was flat at $22.44 an ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $1,019.23 and palladium fell 1.5% to $2,315.23.

