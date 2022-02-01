ANL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.24%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
AVN 112.60 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.07%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
FFL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.53%)
FNEL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
GGGL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.11%)
GGL 22.68 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.28%)
GTECH 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.19%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.22%)
KOSM 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 34.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
PACE 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.93%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
PRL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.67%)
PTC 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.31%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
SNGP 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.08%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
TPL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (12.94%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TRG 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (7.91%)
WAVES 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.16%)
WTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
BR100 4,705 Increased By 68.4 (1.48%)
BR30 18,582 Increased By 222.8 (1.21%)
KSE100 45,704 Increased By 329.2 (0.73%)
KSE30 17,934 Increased By 104.2 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold muted as traders look past Fed to focus on economic data

Reuters Updated 01 Feb, 2022

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as traders digested the US Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans, while looking forward to a slew of economic data and central bank meetings to decide their next move.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,797.64 per ounce by 0440 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,797.60.

"Gold is basically motionless, there was a bit of a correction over the past 24 hours after three days of aggressive selling," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

The US non-farm payroll data due later this week is important, as any signs of weak hiring and strong wage growth may significantly embolden market expectations of a hawkish Fed and in turn pressure gold to go lower, he said.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told the Financial Times in an interview over the weekend that the Fed could super-size a rate increase to half a percentage point if inflation remained stubbornly high.

Fed funds futures late Monday had priced in just under five hikes for 2022.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said on Friday they anticipated five rate hikes for this year, while analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said they expected seven.

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, interest rate hikes would raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Australia's central bank signalled an end to bond buying and indicated no rush to hike interest rates on Tuesday, while markets awaited policy decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank later this week.

Gold faces January fall, palladium set for best month in 14 years

Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,803, as it has stabilised around a support at $1,792 per ounce, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver was flat at $22.44 an ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $1,020.70 and palladium fell 1.6% to $2,312.70.

Gold Federal Open Market Committee bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold muted as traders look past Fed to focus on economic data

Sindh government bound to set up local bodies: SC

Covid-19: Pakistan sees decline in daily cases, positivity ratio

Delivery of power subsidy to agri sector: Centre wants provinces to share burden

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

India's finance minister says central bank to launch digital cryptocurrency

New Zealand relents on woman offered refuge by Taliban

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Sony to buy 'Destiny' videogame developer Bungie in $3.6bn deal

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

Read more stories