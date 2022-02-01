ANL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.53%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.7%)
ASL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
AVN 112.35 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.84%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FFL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.42%)
FNEL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
GGGL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.14%)
GGL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.14%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.78%)
HUMNL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.59%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
MLCF 34.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.19%)
PACE 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.13%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
PRL 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
PTC 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.73%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
SNGP 33.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.2%)
TELE 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TPL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (11.37%)
TPLP 30.85 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (13%)
TREET 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.84%)
TRG 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.8%)
UNITY 31.24 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.61%)
WAVES 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.23%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,695 Increased By 58.9 (1.27%)
BR30 18,471 Increased By 111.1 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,652 Increased By 277 (0.61%)
KSE30 17,916 Increased By 86.3 (0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Dollar idles after tumble from 19-month peak; Aussie firm before RBA

Reuters 01 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: The US dollar nursed its wounds on Tuesday following its biggest drop in nearly three weeks against major peers, as Federal Reserve policymakers allayed investor fears of a very rapid tightening of monetary policy.

The Australian dollar remained firm after its biggest jump in eight months overnight ahead of a Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision later on Tuesday, with expectation building that Governor Philip Lowe will capitulate on his prior conviction that an interest rate rise this year was unlikely.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, ticked 0.05% higher to 96.715, barely making a dent in Monday's 0.59% tumble. It was at an almost 19-month high of 97.441 at the end of last week, as investors pondered chances the Fed could raise rates by 50 basis points in March.

Trading in Asian hours may be subdued with several markets on holiday for the Lunar New Year.

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

A chorus of Fed officials on Monday backed a lift-off in rates in March, but spoke cautiously about what might follow.

Money markets price in a quarter-point rise for March, and four more by year-end.

"Recent Fed remarks appeared to push back on the odds of a 50bp rate hike in March," putting the focus on economic data this week for clues on the pace of policy tightening, including the closely watched monthly payrolls report on Friday, TD Securities strategists wrote in a note.

US payrolls are forecast to show a gain of 153,000 jobs for January, down from 199,000 in December, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9%, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, the Aussie was little changed at $0.7067 after soaring 1.06% on Monday, its biggest gain since early June.

Australian inflation is surging at the fastest annual pace since 2014, suggesting price pressures are not as benign and transitory as policymakers thought they would be.

"It is impractical and unlikely the RBA can continue to hold a dovish stance," the TD Securities strategists wrote, predicting a hike in August or earlier.

A Reuters poll of economists puts the odds of a first hike in November.

The Bank of England holds its policy meeting on Thursday, with a Reuters poll predicting a second rate hike in less than two months after UK inflation jumped to its highest in nearly 30 years.

The European Central Bank also meets on Thursday. While no policy change is expected, analysts said the Fed's looming rate hikes will narrow the ECB's window for action.

The euro slipped 0.11% to $1.12235, following a 0.80% jump on Monday.

Sterling was flat at $1.34385 after gaining 0.33% in the previous session.

The greenback was little changed at 115.125 yen.

Euro Yuan Yen US dollar

