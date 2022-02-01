ANL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.41%)
ASC 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.04%)
ASL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
AVN 112.26 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.76%)
BOP 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.54%)
FNEL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
GGGL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (8.87%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (8.56%)
GTECH 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.31%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
KOSM 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.3%)
PACE 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.89%)
PIBTL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PTC 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
SNGP 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.93%)
TELE 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TPL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (13.18%)
TPLP 31.31 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (14.69%)
TREET 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.12%)
TRG 89.27 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.67%)
UNITY 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (6.49%)
WAVES 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.34%)
WTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BR100 4,686 Increased By 49.7 (1.07%)
BR30 18,577 Increased By 217.1 (1.18%)
KSE100 45,517 Increased By 142.1 (0.31%)
KSE30 17,880 Increased By 50.5 (0.28%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,301
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,430,366
5,32724hr
Sindh
543,170
Punjab
480,421
Balochistan
34,417
Islamabad
128,429
KPK
194,887
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Imports: no respite on offer

BR Research 01 Feb, 2022

“Looking ahead, the current account deficit is expected to decline through the remainder of FY22, as import growth slows in response to a normalization of global commodity prices…….” reads an excerpt from the January Monetary Policy Statement by the central bank. Meanwhile, Brent crude has touched $90/bbl since – highest in over four years. Palm oil prices recorded the highest ever value at the close of last week, having increased 7 percent in less than a month.

The statement also sees signs of “encouragement” in “imports excluding energy and vaccines” having “stabilized in the last two months.” While true, there is little point finding solace in import growth momentum slowing down in two of the most critical import categories. Pakistan’s energy needs are only growing, and the price side of the equation has more chances of going against, than in favor, for the rest of the fiscal year.

Similarly, there is nothing one-off about vaccine imports either. Pakistan has vaccinated a little over one-third of its eligible population. At the current rate of inoculation, the country would still need to arrange for vaccines for at least 12 more months. So, while non-energy non-vaccine current account likely surplus may look all fancy on the power point templates, it will have little impact on the ground reality. The post MPS presentation also continues with the narration that “70 percent of the increase in the import bill in H1-FY22 is estimated to stem from prices”.

This time around though, it does not become part of the statement itself, as the analysis is based on c. import volumes 47 percent of the overall value. The communication acknowledges the fact that the quantum effect would be higher for the other 53 percent, as machinery and transport groups have reported significantly higher growth. These are not necessarily driven by commodity prices, and it is fair to assume that the bulk of increase is volume driven.

Recall that last month, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released data on volume and unit prices of entire imports till 1QFY22 (read: Imports driven by volume, not price, published Jan 04, 2022). That showed the quantum index of imports had registered a growth of 57 percent versus 22 percent growth in price index of imports. And if half the imports are price driven to as much as 70 percent, the other half surely is all quantity driven – so much so that it reverses the equation for overall imports to volume driven.

On a side but equally important note: unavailability of timely data to an institution as important as the SBP remains baffling. The PBS is surely in possession of volume data for all imports, even though that does not become part of monthly releases for whatever reasons. You may not want to make the data public for all and sundry, but surely there could be an arrangement made with the central bank of the country, where data-driven decisions are of paramount importance. Whether the central bank’s response would have been any different, with the complete picture available, is debatable – but it should at least have access to data that more often than not becomes the basis of the policy decisions.

imports central bank current account deficit commodity prices Vaccine import Monetary Policy Statement

Comments

1000 characters

Imports: no respite on offer

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Read more stories