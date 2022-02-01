ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Optimal utilisation of country’s geo-economic location under focus: President

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is focusing on the optimal utilisation of its geo-economic location to attract foreign investment as well as advance the goals of national economic development.

The president made these remarks, while talking to a delegation of the American Business Forum (ABF), led by its President Vaseem Anvar, which called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

The delegation briefed that its key objective was to provide a platform to American companies for business expansion and enhance foreign direct investment.

It apprised that the Associated British Foods (ABF) was playing a key role in promoting trade and investment, which are vital for the economic development of Pakistan.

The delegation made various suggestions to further improve the ease of doing business in the country.

The president said Pakistan had designed its economic policy in a way to provide a comprehensive framework for creating a conducive business environment to encourage foreign direct investment.

Talking to the delegation, the president said Pakistan had introduced a liberal investment regime and was actively working on further improving the ease of doing business to attract foreign investment. He said US businessmen needed to take benefit of the investment-friendly policy to invest in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

In order to financially empower women and differently-abled people (DAPs), the president urged the members of the delegation to work for the skill development of women and DAPs and provide them jobs in their respective firms based in Pakistan.

The members of the delegation also apprised the president about their problems and he assured them that the concerned organisations would be asked to facilitate them and address their problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Arif Alvi foreign investment American Business Forum Vaseem Anvar Associated British Foods

Comments

Comments are closed.

Optimal utilisation of country’s geo-economic location under focus: President

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Read more stories