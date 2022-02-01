Optimal utilisation of country’s geo-economic location under focus: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is focusing on the optimal utilisation of its geo-economic location to attract foreign investment as well as advance the goals of national economic development.

The president made these remarks, while talking to a delegation of the American Business Forum (ABF), led by its President Vaseem Anvar, which called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

The delegation briefed that its key objective was to provide a platform to American companies for business expansion and enhance foreign direct investment.

It apprised that the Associated British Foods (ABF) was playing a key role in promoting trade and investment, which are vital for the economic development of Pakistan.

The delegation made various suggestions to further improve the ease of doing business in the country.

The president said Pakistan had designed its economic policy in a way to provide a comprehensive framework for creating a conducive business environment to encourage foreign direct investment.

Talking to the delegation, the president said Pakistan had introduced a liberal investment regime and was actively working on further improving the ease of doing business to attract foreign investment. He said US businessmen needed to take benefit of the investment-friendly policy to invest in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

In order to financially empower women and differently-abled people (DAPs), the president urged the members of the delegation to work for the skill development of women and DAPs and provide them jobs in their respective firms based in Pakistan.

The members of the delegation also apprised the president about their problems and he assured them that the concerned organisations would be asked to facilitate them and address their problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022