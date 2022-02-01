ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds discussion on G-B

Press Release 01 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) organised a high-level roundtable on Gilgit-Baltistan here the other day.

The participants discussed G-B’s strategic significance, its rich history, critical placement in the Belt and Road Initiative, constitutional and political evolution, linguistic diversity, socio-ethnic harmony and resourceful human capital.

Prof Atta Ullah Shah, Vice-Chancellor, Karakorum International University (KIU), G-B, highlighted the region’s importance as the gateway to CPEC. He stressed G-B’s immense development potential, and stated that the region’s natural, linguistic, social, cultural, and culinary diversity presented a huge business potential.

He remarked that small business development, high-altitude porter services, supply chain management, e-commerce, green mining, up-skilling women artisans, renewable energy, tourism, agri-business, tech-based ventures, and trade and commerce were major areas of further expansion and growth, provided challenges like climate change, water scarcity, shortage of cultivable land, ecological fragility, lack of proper institutional framework, physical infrastructure gaps, and the absence of good policies could be resolved on an immediate basis.

Talking about the culture of Gilgit-Baltistan, author and historian, Muhammad Hassan Hasrat, emphasised the linkage between geography and cultural mores of the region.

He highlighted the organic link between the region’s mountain ranges, glaciers, rivers, valleys, and flora and fauna and its arts, crafts, languages, architecture, heritage food, sports, cultural pastimes, music, and history.

Faiz Ullah Faraq, spokesperson of G-B government and faculty member at KIU, emphasised the critical role of youth in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that the youth of G-B represented the intellectual and moral force that could prove to be the decisive driver of growth in the region as well as the rest of the country. He highlighted the crucial role that G-B’s young adults were playing in different walks of life like armed forces, civil service, sports, education, entrepreneurship, and community service.

Veteran law enforcement professional and senior columnist, former IG Sindh Afzal Ali Shigri, talked about the historical and political evolution of G-B. He highlighted the significance of the region’s demand for constitutional rights for overall national development and growth.

He also stressed that issues like land rights, equitable representation in CPEC development, royalty and development of hydropower projects, mineral development, and environmental protection needed to be tackled satisfactorily at the earliest. Ghulam Shahzad, Member Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, highlighted that granting provisional provincial status to G-B would promote and streamline human resource development of G-B.

Ambassador Riaz Khokhar (Retd), former foreign secretary, cautioned against the negative role of external forces in G-B, which, he considered, required prudent domestic political management and masterful diplomacy simultaneously. Owais Ghani, former Governor of KP and Balochistan, and Lieutenant General Masood Aslam (Retd), former commander 11 Corps, considered that G-B’s constitutional development and regional economic development were closely linked together.

The roundtable was chaired by Dr Ashfaque Hassan Khan, DG NIPS and Principal NUST School of Social Sciences & Humanities, and attended by an overwhelming number of students, scholars and dignitaries from Gilgit-Baltistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC e commerce NUST Institute of Policy Studies political evolution Prof Atta Ullah Shah

Comments

Comments are closed.

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds discussion on G-B

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Read more stories