SAHMC established at SU’s Department of Economics

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

HYDERABAD: Following the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the University of Sindh Jamshoro and the State Bank of Pakistan, the Shujaat Ali Hasnain Memorial Chair (SAHMC) has been established at the Department of Economics, University of Sindh here on Monday.

The economics chair will act as a bridge between the University of Sindh and the State Bank of Pakistan which will be instrumental in working towards a new approach and avenue to research and training between the two institutions.

According to the details, the establishment of Shujaat Ali Hasnain Memorial Chair in the University of Sindh will provide internship and employment opportunities to the students of department of economics and other related departments of the University of Sindh in the State Bank of Pakistan and other financial institutions.

Eminent economist Dr Shabib Haider, who is appointed as professor of the chair, and the Chairman Department of Economics Dr Rafiq Chandio will work together for contracting research projects so that the scholars may be accommodated with financial benefits as a result of these projects.

On the other hand, after his appointment as Professor of Shujaat Ali Hasnain Memorial Chair, Dr Shabib Haider along with Chairman Department of Economics Prof Dr Rafiq Chandio called on the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro at his office and discussed the working modus operandi of the chair and employment opportunities for the scholars and students of SU.

During the meeting, the VC congratulated him on his appointment as Professor of the SAHMC.

Dr Kalhoro expressed hope that through the platform of economics chair, Dr Shabib Haider would succeed in establishing exquisite relations between the University of Sindh and the State Bank of Pakistan in order to provide the students of the Department of Economics, Business Administration, Institute of Commerce and other related departments of the University of Sindh with internships and employment opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP University of Sindh Shujaat Ali Hasnain Memorial Dr Shabib Haider

