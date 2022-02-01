ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Cooperative Market, Victoria Centre affectees: Sindh CM announces compensation

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with a delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) led by Zubair Motiwala, announced that the government would compensate the shopkeepers of Cooperative Market and Victoria Centre which were gutted by fire.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information, Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister Industries & Cooperation Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Cooperation Dept Naseemul Hassan Sahto and other concerned officers.

The KCCI members and affected shopkeepers told the chief minister that fire had erupted in the Cooperative Market on November 14, 2021, as a result 398 shops, completely or partially, were reduced to ashes.

It was the season of marriages and most of the shops sell wedding dresses and related material. “Eruption of fire at this stage has caused them huge losses,” they lamented. At this, the chief minister said that he would not leave them in the lurch.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the affected shopkeepers would be given compensation so that they could restart their business.

He constituted a committee comprising Minister Saeed Ghani, Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chairman P&D, and representatives of the shopkeepers to verify and recommend the names for compensation.

The chief minister also directed the Cooperative department to move a summary for the cabinet so that compensation amount could be approved and then disbursed at the earliest.

The KCCI members and affected shopkeepers thanked the chief minister for his timely support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Murad Ali Shah Saeed Ghani KCCI Zubair Motiwala Jam Ikram Dharejo

Comments

Comments are closed.

