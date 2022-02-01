‘World is becoming the voice of PM against Islamophobia’: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the world is becoming the voice of Prime Minister Imran Khan against Islamophobia.

While talking to delegations of people belonging to different religions led by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Pir Nazim Hussain Shah and others at Governor House today, the governor maintained that there is no doubt that Islamophobia and extremism differ only in name. “The work being done to promote religious harmony in Pakistan is unparalleled in the world,” he said, adding: “Religious freedom and protection of minorities in Pakistan is the responsibility of the government for which all measures are being ensured.”

The governor said they are not only ensuring religious freedom for minorities in Pakistan but also providing basic facilities to minorities including health and education. There is no doubt that protection and religious freedom of minorities is essential for the development, peace and stability of any country, he said.

He said the extremist terrorists of RSS have the full support of Indian government agencies and Narendra Modi. He further said that International human rights bodies, including the United Nations, should take serious note of this to prevent further genocide of minorities living in India and compel India to protect the lives and property of minorities as well as their religious freedom.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is raising voice all over the world against Islamophobia by becoming the leader of Muslim Ummah. It is the result of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s struggle that after Vladimir Putin, Justin Trudeau is also announcing practical measures against Islamophobia.

