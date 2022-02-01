Dutch team meets Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Dutch delegation led by Hein Schumacher, chief executive officer (CEO), Royal FrieslandCampina (RFC), Monday, called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

According to statement issued by Qureshi’s media team, the foreign minister invited the Dutch investment in the Pakistan’s dairy industry.

Speaking to them, Qureshi said Pakistan was an emerging market with a population of 220 million people, adding the current government was giving special incentives to foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

It stated that the foreign minister also briefed the visiting Dutch delegation over the incumbent government’s geo-economic priorities.

“Pakistan ranks third in the world in terms of milk production. We invite Dutch companies to invest in further expansion of the country’s dairy sector,” Qureshi said.

The Dutch delegation thanked the foreign minister and also expressed keen interest in investment in the dairy sector of Pakistan.

