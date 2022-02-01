Country’s fashion industry quite vibrant: LCCI chief

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Fashion industry is vibrant and is now gaining ground in the world’s fashion arena.

These views were expressed by the President LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir during a meeting on Fashion and Clothing Exports at LCCI. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Convener LCCI Standing Committee Talat Hafeez also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that art promotion is extremely necessary for the soft image building of any country. The fashion industry is symbolic as well as practical for the image building of any country. Many countries are working extensively to promote their fashion industry.

In the European Union, Paris is highly respected in this particular field. Paris is a world leader in the fashion industry and earning huge revenue from this single sector, the LCCI President said.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that The LCCI’s role is to facilitate its members by playing the role of a spokesperson for the industry and traders. He said that “it is important that the government and LCCI collaborate on policy advocacy on the fashion sector, it is also very important that designers’ identity should be documented”. He encouraged fashion industry to strengthen their liaison with LCCI.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq informed that during his meeting with the Additional Secretary in Islamabad, they both discussed various avenues to promote the fashion industry of Pakistan. He said that it is important to document fashion related exports. Moreover, he also informed the members that HS Codes of various fashion related items are defined. He said that the LCCI Standing Committee on fashion is planning to organize three fashion shows first in Lahore in March, second in the month of May in UK and third in USA in July 2022 respectively.

LCCI VP also stressed the need to set up a fashion industry wing in the Ministry of Commerce and Textile. He said that Ministries should also bear the cost of organizing fashion shows in different countries to promote this sector.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee Talat Hafeez presented the roadmap of the year 2021-22 which highlighted fashion shows, fashion conference which would be a part of LCCI 100 years celebration in March 2022.

