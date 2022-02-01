ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country’s fashion industry quite vibrant: LCCI chief

Recorder Report 01 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Fashion industry is vibrant and is now gaining ground in the world’s fashion arena.

These views were expressed by the President LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir during a meeting on Fashion and Clothing Exports at LCCI. LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Convener LCCI Standing Committee Talat Hafeez also spoke on the occasion.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that art promotion is extremely necessary for the soft image building of any country. The fashion industry is symbolic as well as practical for the image building of any country. Many countries are working extensively to promote their fashion industry.

In the European Union, Paris is highly respected in this particular field. Paris is a world leader in the fashion industry and earning huge revenue from this single sector, the LCCI President said.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that The LCCI’s role is to facilitate its members by playing the role of a spokesperson for the industry and traders. He said that “it is important that the government and LCCI collaborate on policy advocacy on the fashion sector, it is also very important that designers’ identity should be documented”. He encouraged fashion industry to strengthen their liaison with LCCI.

LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq informed that during his meeting with the Additional Secretary in Islamabad, they both discussed various avenues to promote the fashion industry of Pakistan. He said that it is important to document fashion related exports. Moreover, he also informed the members that HS Codes of various fashion related items are defined. He said that the LCCI Standing Committee on fashion is planning to organize three fashion shows first in Lahore in March, second in the month of May in UK and third in USA in July 2022 respectively.

LCCI VP also stressed the need to set up a fashion industry wing in the Ministry of Commerce and Textile. He said that Ministries should also bear the cost of organizing fashion shows in different countries to promote this sector.

Convener LCCI Standing Committee Talat Hafeez presented the roadmap of the year 2021-22 which highlighted fashion shows, fashion conference which would be a part of LCCI 100 years celebration in March 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LCCI Mian Nauman Kabir fashion industry

Comments

Comments are closed.

Country’s fashion industry quite vibrant: LCCI chief

Performance of power sector: Govt hires PWC for third-party validation

Overdue receivables, rising coal rates: IPPs under CPEC may default, warns CPECA

Senate says stands for parliamentary form of govt

Rs 126.4bn Karachi water scheme included: Ecnec approves over Rs448bn projects

NBP President and Chairman: IHC reinstates Usmani, Soomro

SC suspends LHC’s Ravi project verdict

Immovable properties: New valuation tables to be re-notified on March 1

Top oil producers to meet amid record crude prices

KCCI holds PM responsible for gas shortages

Modaraba sector: SECP constitutes ‘religious board’

Read more stories