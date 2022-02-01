Nikkei extends gains

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average extended its tech-driven rally in afternoon trade after the country’s premier said he is not currently considering issuing a new state of emergency.

Chipmakers, Sony and start-up investor SoftBank Group helped lift the benchmark index following a strong performance by their Wall Street peers at the end of last week.

The Nikkei ended the day 1.07% higher at 27,001.98, with technology the best-performing sector, jumping 2.35%.

The broader Topix rose 1.01%. The Topix growth share index leapt 1.70%, compared with a 0.39% advance for the value index.

“Today’s market is rising just like the spring is stretching back, supported by the rebound on Wall Street last week,” said Chihiro Ohta at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“The market’s direction this week will depend on the upcoming US economic data and corporate earnings.”