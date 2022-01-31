ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.4 (0.29%)
BR30 18,360 Increased By 442.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 45,375 Increased By 296.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 37 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic remains number one despite Australian Open absence

  • Grand Slam winner Nadal placed at 5th in rankings
AFP 31 Jan, 2022

PARIS: Rafael Nadal's record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title in winning an epic Australian Open final frustrated Novak Djokovic's hopes of being the first to do so, but the Serb remains world number one in the rankings released Monday.

The 34-year-old was unable to play in the first Grand Slam of the year after being deported from Australia over Covid-19 vaccination issues but he extended his record-breaking run as number one to 358 weeks.

Djokovic to play in Dubai after vaccine controversy: reports

Nadal's beaten opponent in the Melbourne final, Daniil Medvedev, stays second but the Russian moves to within 1,000 points of Djokovic.

Djokovic will keep the points he earned from winning his ninth Australian Open title last year till February 21 as last year's tournament was played at the later dates of February 8-21.

Nadal remains fifth in the rankings despite his record-breaking title and the only movement in the top 10 sees Italy's Matteo Berrettini -- who lost to the Spaniard in the semi-finals in Australia -- rise one place to sixth.

Spain's Pablo Carreno and Taylor Fritz of the United States enter the top 20 in 17th and 20th respectively.

Rankings

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11015 pts

  2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10125

  3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7780

  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7170

  5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6875

  6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5278 (+1)

  7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4830 (-1)

  8. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4065

  9. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3923

  10. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3705

  11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3336

  12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2930 (+2)

  13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2865 (-1)

  14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2640 (-1)

  15. Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 2633

  16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2553 (+4)

  17. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 2475 (+4)

  18. Christian Garín (CHI) 2420 (+1)

  19. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2385 (-1)

  20. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2310 (+2)

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam Rafael Nadal Australian Open

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic remains number one despite Australian Open absence

SC suspends LHC's decision of declaring River Ravi Urban Development Project illegal

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

UAE to introduce federal corporate tax on business profits from June 1, 2023

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Read more stories