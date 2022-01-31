Opposition will face defeat in their rallies: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that political parties can go ahead and organise their rallies but will only face defeat, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys the support of some opposition members even.

While talking to the media on Monday, the minister said the government has always remained successful in getting the bills and motions passed from the Parliament, adding that the opposition parties have only faced defeat.

"Around 14 to 15 members of the opposition are secretly supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan," said Rashid.

Commenting on the upcoming local government elections, the interior minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will emerge victorious in the local body polls as well.

Last week, Rashid had said Punjab's local government elections will be important for the ruling party, adding that the outcome of the polls will have an impact on the next general election.

Replying to a question about a reported reshuffle in the federal cabinet, Rashid said that no one had approached him regarding a change in his portfolio.

While talking about the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Rashid said that the government went to the lender under compulsion, adding that previously, Pakistan had sought a bailout from the IMF 23 times to revive the economy.

Speaking about the rise in terror incidents, the interior minister said that the country's armed forces backed by the whole nation will confront the menace of terrorism.

"Our security forces have rendered immense sacrifices to eliminate the terrorists," he said.