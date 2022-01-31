Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO:ISPR

A terrorist was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in North Waziristan, Aaj News reported on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that security forces conducted the IBO in North Waziristan's Dossali area on reported presence of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, the terrorist, identified as Mobeen alias Majrooh, was killed. The terrorist was involved in attacks against security forces as well as targeted killing and kidnapping for ransom, the ISPR said.

The statement added that weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist.

10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan: ISPR

On January 27, 10 Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after militants attacked a security forces checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.

The ISPR added that militants attacked the checkpost on the night of January 25-26.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," it said.

It added that three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation.

"The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the ISPR statement said.