ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,636 Increased By 13.3 (0.29%)
BR30 18,208 Increased By 290.9 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,366 Increased By 288.6 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 34.7 (0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
South Africa's rand recovers, central banks in focus

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Monday, regaining some ground after weakening last week after the country's central bank signalled a gradual pace of policy tightening and expectations grew for aggressive US rate hikes.

At 0635 GMT, the rand traded at 15.5550 against the dollar, 0.29% firmer than its previous close.

Last week, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points in a "measured" move, but its forward guidance was less hawkish than the market had positioned for.

In contrast, bets for US rate hikes increased on Federal Reserve hawkish shift.

South African rand strengthens, stocks fall in early trade

"I think its only due to the other high-yield EM darlings (Turkey and Russia) being in such dire straights that the rand hasn't lost more ground," Warrick Butler, chief trader at Standard Bank, wrote in a note.

Focus in the week remained on central banks, with key Australian, UK and European central bank meetings taking place in the days ahead.

Locally, December trade balance numbers were due at 1200 GMT. In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down a single basis point to 9.415%.

South Africa's rand

