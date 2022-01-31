ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 15 (0.33%)
BR30 18,211 Increased By 293.4 (1.64%)
KSE100 45,381 Increased By 302.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 17,834 Increased By 41.5 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkish 2021 trade deficit narrows 7.5% to $46.13bn

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's foreign trade deficit shrank 7.5% year-on-year to $46.13 billion in 2021 according to the general trade system, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday, while the December deficit surged 49% from a year earlier.

In 2021, exports jumped 32.8% to $225.3 billion and imports grew 23.6.% to $271.4 billion, the data showed.

Turkey's Erdogan threatens media with reprisals over 'harmful' content

In December, exports climbed 24.9% and imports rose 29.9% from the previous year, with the deficit amounting to $6.79 billion, the institute said.

Shifting to a current account surplus has been presented as a centerpiece of the government's sweeping new economic policy focused on low interest rates and stronger exports and credit.

Turkish Statistical Institute Turkey’s cryptocurrency trades Turkish 2021 trade deficit

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish 2021 trade deficit narrows 7.5% to $46.13bn

5th wave: Pakistan's positivity ratio, cases continue to stay high

Fawad calls for constitutional amendment for appointment of new judges

ECNEC approves K-IV project worth Rs126bn: Asad Umar

Development process: WEF praises govt’s ‘vision’ in enthusiastic way

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

Israeli president presses on with Dubai visit after UAE intercepts missile

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Oil rises, heads for best month since Feb 2021 on supply concerns

Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

Read more stories