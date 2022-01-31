ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,638 Increased By 15.2 (0.33%)
BR30 18,206 Increased By 288.4 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,376 Increased By 297.7 (0.66%)
KSE30 17,834 Increased By 41.5 (0.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Chinese developer Shimao shares rise nearly 5% after more asset disposals

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Shares of cash-strapped Shimao Group rose on Monday after the Chinese developer and its chairman sold a Shanghai hotel and a stake in a Hong Kong development, respectively, for a total of $836 million, in their latest efforts to raise funds.

The disposals come after Shimao put up its assets worth 77 billion yuan ($12.11 billion) for sale to raise cash to repay its debts, offloading two other assets in the past two weeks for 3 billion yuan.

The Shanghai-based developer said late on Friday it sold Hyatt on the Bund to state-owned Shanghai Land (Group) Co for 4.5 billion yuan.

Its chairman Hui Wing Mau also sold his 40% stake in a Hong Kong high-end residential development to Hong Kong investors CSI Properties and C C Land Holdings for HK$1.05 billion ($134.68 million), according to separate statements from the buyers late on Friday.

Chinese state-owned property firms are expected to acquire more assets from private developers facing tight liquidity, analysts said, as Beijing steps up efforts to stabilise and tighten control over a crisis-hit sector that accounts for a quarter of its economy.

Financial media outlet Cailianshe reported over the weekend a state-owned healthcare real estate firm in the northeastern province of Shandong may become China Aoyuan Group's controlling shareholder, and it has completed the preliminary due diligence.

Shares of Shimao gained 4.8%, while Aoyuan rose 6.8%. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index was up 2.2%.

