Myanmar's Suu Kyi to go on trial for election fraud on Feb. 14

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

A court in military-ruled Myanmar will start the election fraud trial of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 14, a source familiar with the proceedings said on Monday.

Factbox: Legal cases against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Suu Kyi faces trial in more than a dozen cases and so far has been sentenced to a combined six years in detention by a court in the capital Naypyitaw, in legal proceedings derided by the international community as a sham. She has denied the army's accusations of influencing the election in 2020 poll swept by her party.

Aung San Suu Kyi

