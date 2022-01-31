ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
Nikkei reverses course as tech stocks track Wall Street's gains

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei index reversed course to trade higher on Monday, with technology heavyweights leading the gains, as risk sentiment was lifted by Wall Street's strong finish.

By 0210, the Nikkei share average rose 0.8% to 26,942.45, after losing as much as 0.65% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix gained 0.72% to 1,890.51.

All three major US stock indexes closed higher on Friday, fuelled by strong earnings from tech firms including Apple, while investors turned their eyes toward corporate earnings and ignored geopolitical turmoil and concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening.

"Today's market is rising just like the spring is stretching back, supported by the rebound on Wall Street last week," said Chihiro Ohta at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Tokyo shares rebound in early trade

"The market's direction this week will depend on the upcoming US economic data and corporate earnings. The point is whether the Nikkei will recover the 27,000 level and extend the gains."

Technology shares gained, with chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest gaining 2.64% and 4.69%, respectively.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings, which is seen as a technology stock for its holdings in the US online job search Indeed, gained 5.67%.

Alps Alpine surged almost 20% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei, after the maker of car navigation systems raised its annual operating profit forecast.

Omron tanked 8.34% after the healthcare equipment maker cut its annual operating profit outlook.

Chubu Electric Power, down 9.24%, was the biggest loser on the Nikkei, while Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc lost 6.5%.

