ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,624 Increased By 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 18,051 Increased By 133.9 (0.75%)
KSE100 45,299 Increased By 220.6 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,795 Increased By 2.2 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tech rebound leads Indian shares higher, blue-chip earnings eyed

Reuters 31 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Monday after two weeks of heavy losses, as investors snapped up beaten-down technology stocks, with a slew of blue-chip earnings and the federal budget in focus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.41% to 17,342.7 by 0458 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.41% to 58,007.19. The indexes had dropped about 3% each last week.

The Nifty IT index, which had fallen in eight of the last nine sessions amid a tech sell-off on US interest rate hike worries, climbed as much as 3.2% on Monday.

"We are mostly mirroring the US market's strong close on Friday, but sustaining those gains will be tough considering that we have the budget tomorrow. We think it would be prudent to limit positions," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

Indian shares end lower for second week; IT stocks rebound

Foreign investors have sold off heavily in the run-up to the budget on Tuesday, where analysts expect additional fiscal measures to boost demand amid a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

"As of now, indications are that we may see some more consolidation post the budget, as foreign investor data is not too encouraging," said Mishra.

The Nifty was set to finish January slightly lower while the Sensex was headed for a 0.5% drop, as losses seen in the last two weeks eclipsed sharp gains recorded in the beginning of the month.

Jefferies said valuations of Indian equities were still not in "the comfort zone" despite the recent correction driven by worries over the Federal Reserve tightening.

In early trading on Monday, India's most valuable firm Reliance Industries, which had lost 5.7% since reporting results earlier this month, rose as much as 2.6%.

Meanwhile, private-sector lender IndusInd Bank fell as much as 3.2% after reporting quarterly results.

AGS Transact Technologies dropped as much as 5.1% in its market debut.

Nifty components Tata Motors, Indian Oil, BPCL, Sun Pharma and UPL will report their results later in the day.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tech rebound leads Indian shares higher, blue-chip earnings eyed

Development process: WEF praises govt’s ‘vision’ in enthusiastic way

NATO asks Europe to diversify energy supply

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Hosting Winter Olympic Games big feat: PM

US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

Read more stories