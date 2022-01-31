ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.34%)
ASC 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
AVN 109.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.63%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
FFL 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
GGGL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.1%)
GGL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.09%)
GTECH 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.02%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.96%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.01%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIBTL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.27%)
SNGP 33.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.51%)
TELE 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TPL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.34%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
TREET 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 87.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (3.32%)
UNITY 29.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.48%)
WAVES 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.53%)
WTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
YOUW 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,626 Increased By 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 18,066 Increased By 148.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,313 Increased By 235 (0.52%)
KSE30 17,803 Increased By 9.7 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Hong Kong stocks close higher in half-day trade ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

Reuters Updated 31 Jan, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's main Hang Seng index and China's H-shares index ended firmer in half-day trade on Monday with technology stocks leading gains, ahead of market holidays in the city for most of the week.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 252.18 points, or 1.07%, at 23,802.26. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.7% to 8,349.95. Hang Seng Technology Index rose 2.4%.

** Hang Seng index ended January 1.7% higher, Hang Seng China Enterprises index up 1.4%, while the Technology index was down 4.5%.

** Mainland Chinese markets will be shut for a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, starting Jan. 31. Hong Kong markets will be closed from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3 and will resume on Feb. 4.

** China has selected 15 pilot zones and identified several areas of application to "carry out the innovative application of blockchain" technology, according to a joint government statement on Sunday, sending tech stocks up in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong stocks start day with small gain

** Data out on Sunday showed China's factory activity slowed in January as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tough lockdowns hit production and demand, and that capped the upside of the market.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.4%, while the IT sector rose 3.27%, the financial sector ended 0.09% lower and the property sector rose 0.42%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Meituan, which gained 5.58%, while the biggest loser was Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, which fell 4.2%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.58%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1.39%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Kuaishou Technology up 6.61%, followed by Innovent Biologics, gaining 6.34% and Meituan, up by 5.58%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Alibaba Health Information Technology, which was down 1.52%, China Resources Beer, which fell 1.02%, and JD Health International, down by 0.95%.

