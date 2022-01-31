Christian priest shot dead in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A priest of Christian community was shot dead here on Ring Road near Madina Market in the jurisdiction of Police Station Gulbahar on Sunday. The deceased Christian identified as William Siraj was Priest of a Church in the jurisdiction of Police Station Chamkani, a suburban locality of the city. He was travelling in a Suzuki Carry Van in connections with some personal engagements when he came under attack from the unknown assailants.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and launched search operation in the surrounding localities. The City Police have tightened monitoring of the suspects at all exits and entries of the city.

The police have collected evidences from the spot of the incidents while the CCTV cameras of the nearby markets would also checked to identify the culprits involved in the attack. The dead body has been shifted to hospital for post-mortem and a comprehensive investigation into the incident has been launched from all aspects.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken strong notice of the firing over Priests of Churches here on Ring Road and has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the incident.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister has termed firing incident with the religious personalities of Christian community a highly condemnable act and said that culprits involved in the heinous incident would not go scot free in any circumstances.

He said that culprits of the incident would be immediately arrested to award them exemplary punishment.

The Chief Minister while expressing his heartiest sorrow over the killing of the assistant priest expressed condolence with his family and whole Christian community of the province. Expressing heartiest sympathies with the bereaved family, the chief minister said that the provincial government and people of the province are fully sharing the grief of Christian community. He also expressed good wishes for the early recovery of the injured priest and directed the management of the hospital for provision of best medical treatment to him.

The chief minister while terming the firing incident with the priests a futile attempt to sabotage the exemplary interfaith harmony in the province, said that elements involved in the incident are the enemies of peace, but will never succeed in the accomplishment of their nefarious designs.