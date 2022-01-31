Bilawal warns PTI govt of ‘long march’

SARGODHA: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned Imran Khan of the long march on February 27 and said that he will go to people and tell them it is vital for the country to get rid of him. He should not remain in the parliament because he has lost the confidence of the people.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at Sial Sharif on the occasion of former PTI ticket holder from NA-92, Pir Sahebzada Naeemunddin Sialvi joining PPP formally with his associates, Bilawal Bhutto said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave us four principles for the party and Shaheed Mohtarma Bezair added another one.

He said that Islam is our religion, democracy is our politics, equality is our economy, all powers to the people and martyrdom is our goal, are the five principles. He welcomed Pir Sahebzada Naeemuddin Sialvi to the party of martyrs.

The Chairman PPP said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto made this party the voice of innocent to give them their rights. They faced dictators like General Ayub, General Zia and General Musharraf. Now, we will start our march from Karachi to dislodge this puppet Imran Khan and put our demands before everyone in Islamabad.

He said that the incumbent government has destroyed the country in the name of change. We know that the deal with the IMF is not in the interest of the people as it compromises on our sovereignty, he said adding that the people are bearing the brunt of this deal. Imran Khan has retracted on all his promises, be it the ten million jobs or five million houses. The PM rendered people jobless, and also made them homeless in the garb of encroachment. Every stratum of the society is protesting against this selected government, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that we held Kissan marches all over the country to express solidarity with them. Our growers are thrown from pillar to post for a bag of urea. The growers are not given the appropriate support prices of their crops. This puppet has destroyed the agriculture of the country, which is the backbone of our economy.

He said that whenever the PPP is in power, from the time of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari, it gives relief to the growers, labourers, students, pensioners and the salaried class while dealing with poverty, unemployment and price-hike. During the worst recession in the world, PPP introduced the Benazir Income Support Programme and increased salaries and pensions. This brutal government neither increased salaries and pensions nor gave the growers right prices for their crop.

The Chairman PPP said that economic, political and human rights are under attack by this puppet. If the people of Punjab support the PPP like they had supported Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, then Imran Khan will have no place to hide. The people will not listen to the lies of the selected because they have had enough.

He said the selected had come to power by saying that corruption would be eradicated but during the last three years, it has reached record-breaking heights. Transparency International has said that there is historic corruption during this government. The puppet and his ministers say that the economy is progressing but the people are not ready to listen to their lies anymore. Imran Khan is responsible for this historic price-hike, he maintained.

Biawal said to the crow, I am witnessing your zeal and favour. He said that he knows that the puppet government is beyond saving now. Whenever the PPP has held a long march, it has always politically harmed the tyrant and selected of the time. We will tell the people why it is necessary to get rid of this puppet and to get him out of the parliament, he concluded.