Jan 31, 2022
Pakistan

PTI govt will complete its tenure, insists governor

Recorder Report 31 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that allied parties are standing with the incumbent government, which will complete its constitutional term.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has no political agenda rather he only wanted the country’s development and uplift of the nation,” the governor said while addressing a function in honor of the PTI workers and talking to the media.

The governor said, “No other party has greater street power than the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and no one in Pakistan can hold a bigger rally than us.” He stated that the development and prosperity of South Punjab is the top priority of government.

Addressing the PTI workers, Chaudhry Sarwar maintained that there is no doubt that no other political party in Pakistan has the passion and enthusiasm as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers have. He said the doors of Governor House are open for the PTI workers and he would hold direct interaction with the party workers. He assured that the federal and provincial governments will take steps to solve the problems of the workers as well as the people.

He further said that the opposition parties had earlier failed and will not succeed in future also; March 2021 has passed, March 2022 and March 2023 will also pass.

The governor Sarwar visited the residence of PML President Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Lahore and exchanged views on the current political situation, coalition affairs and other issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI govt will complete its tenure, insists governor

