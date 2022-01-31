Sindh minister censures MQM-P’s approach to politics

HYDERABAD: Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the opposition is playing a political game to shine its politics, MQM politics begins and ends with ethnicity and hatred.

He was talking to the media persons after offering condolences to local leader Abdul Ghafoor Khaskheli on the sad demise of his nephew at his residence at Badin, Sunday.

He said that despite of getting Local Government Amendment Act passed in a democratic and legal manner, we were ready to talk to the opposition.

He said that the successful negotiations with Jamaat-e-Islami have upset MQM groups, GDA and PTI and added that during sit-ins and protests, MQM tried to spread riots by making extremely hateful speeches, which were thwarted by the people of Karachi. “Why the opposition did not protest against inflation, unemployment, shortage of fertilisers and other public issues,” he asked.

He said that the federation was discriminating with Sindh which was causing difficulties in development works and other services.

He said that the federal government has always adopted undemocratic and non-parliamentary way of legislation in the Senate and National Assembly. Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani further said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always provided employment and development projects in Sindh including Badin.

