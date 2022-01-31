Kharadar: Wahab says ‘old city area’ to be rebuilt at cost of Rs136.5m

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh governments Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that the development of Karachi is under way and foundation stone for the fourth project under ‘Neighbourhood Scheme’ has been laid.

“Kharadar Old City Area will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 136.5 million. Another Rs 16.5 million are being spent on the development of Allah Rakha Park and its adjoining area in Old City Area, while Rs 8 million are being spent on utility works, Rs 13 million for electricity and Rs 99 million for surrounding roads,” the Administrator said while addressing the ground breaking ceremony of development of Kharadar at Allah Rakha Park.

Also present on the occasion were PPP District South President Khalil Hoth, General Secretary Karamullah Waqasi, Neighbourhood Scheme Project Director Nazir Memon, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Sudhar, PPP leaders Naeem Memon, Shakeel Chaudhry, Yousuf Naz and others.

The Administrator Karachi said that this is a journey of development, and a real change and it will continue. “We believe in impartial and selfless service,” he added.

He said that ‘People’s Square’ where thousands of people visit every week was completed under the Neighbourhood Scheme. He said that construction of Kakri Ground and Gizri football stadium will also be completed.

He said that PC-1 of Kala Board Malir Road has been prepared and tendering process has also been completed. Similarly, Chakiwara Road and Sher Shah Road will also be reconstructed.

He said the Kakri Ground will be turned into a world class stadium on which work is in progress. “Construction of Food Street in Boat Basin and four adjoining parks has also been started.”

Project Director Neighbourhood Scheme Nazir Memon gave a briefing on the ongoing development projects in Karachi under the scheme. He said that under the Neighbourhood Scheme, parks, roads, sidewalks and streetlights in the Old City area would be improved, besides preserving the historical heritage.

