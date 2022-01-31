ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan Polo Cup

Muhammad Saleem 31 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Barry’s/HS Group outsmarted Guard Group by 9-4 to clinch the Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday. Ernesto Trotz and Ahmed Zubair Butt emerged as joint heroes of the final from the winning side. They played their best polo throughout the final and succeeded in converting four fabulous goals each. The remaining one goal was scored by Nafees Barry.

Taimur Ali Malik though played well for Guard Group and hammered a hat-trick of goals and Raja Temur Nadeem struck one yet their efforts could bear fruit for their team, which lost the final by 4-9. Agha Musa and Bilal Riaz supervised the final as field umpires.

Barry’s/HS Group dominated the final right from the word go as they took 2-1 lead in the first chukker. The second chukker was identical to the first one as once again Barry’s/HS Group converted two against one by Guard Group to further maintain 4-2 lead. The third chukker was evenly poised as both the teams converted two goal each with Barry’s/HS Group still enjoying 6-4 lead. The fourth and last chukker was fully dominated by Barry’s/HS Group as they slammed in three to win the final by 9-4.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Barry’s/Remington Pharma defeated Warm Waters by 5-4. From the winning team, Hamza Mawaz Khan thrashed in three goals while Chaudhry Hayat and Leenah Barry struck one goal apiece. From the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo banged in a brace while Shah Shamyl Alam and Ibrahim Sultan converted one goal each.

Anees Barry and his wife graced the final as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners. Other notables present there were Sabeeha Anees Nafees Barry, Jameel-ur-Rehman Barry and Maleeha Barry of team Barry’s, Lahore Polo Club President Umer Sadik, Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members, players and their families and polo fans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Polo Pakistan Polo Cup Happy Cow Cheese Pakistan Polo Cup

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan Polo Cup

NATO asks Europe to diversify energy supply

FBR set to regulate movement of foreign currencies

PM for resolution of PD-Nepra ‘disputes’ ahead of approval of ‘wheeling policy’

NSA’s Afghanistan visit termed successful

US Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia

Hosting Winter Olympic Games big feat: PM

Islamabad United, Lahore Qalanders register victories

Electricity bills: GHQ seeks 50pc rebate for officers

Govt steps up criticism of higher judiciary

Israel supports UAE’s security needs

Read more stories