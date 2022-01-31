National Health Card to be issued in Faisalabad on Feb 9

FAISALABAD: National Health Card is being issued in Faisalabad division from February 9 to provide better health facilities to the citizens.

In this regard, an awareness session was held at the Office of the Commissioner regarding the awareness of the Medical Superintendents of the District Health Authorities and Government Hospitals of the Division and the provision of treatment services.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain and Special Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Farrukh Naveed also attended the meeting and briefed about the issues and procedures regarding issuance of National Health Card.

During the briefing, the Special Secretary Development said that registration is required with NADRA for obtaining National Health Card, and only patients admitted to the hospital will be able to avail this facility.

He said that a family would be able to avail medical treatment up to One million rupees. A patient with a National Health Card can stay in the hospital until treatment is completed.

He said that for the National Health Card, the identity card of every family has to be updated so that the families do not face any problem.

He said that B form is mandatory for young children, while medical facilities will be provided for newborns only on hospital prescription.

He urged the CEOs and Medical Superintendents to show utmost efficiency in providing medical facilities so that the people could get the best healthcare facilities as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government was working day and night for the provision of health facilities to the people and its fruits should be seen clearly. He said that the performance of the hospitals would also be monitored and the staff would be trained so that the patients would get better facilities and they would be satisfied.

The Divisional Commissioner said that every family on the National Health Card would be eligible for treatment from indoor services.

He said that a meeting would be held every 15 days to review the performance of CEOs and Medical Superintendents. On this occasion CEOs and Medical Superintendents also asked some questions to which the Special Secretary Development gave detailed answers.

