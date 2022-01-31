ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,269
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,425,039
7,04824hr
Sindh
541,693
Punjab
478,527
Balochistan
34,390
Islamabad
127,497
KPK
194,166
National Health Card to be issued in Faisalabad on Feb 9

Press Release 31 Jan, 2022

FAISALABAD: National Health Card is being issued in Faisalabad division from February 9 to provide better health facilities to the citizens.

In this regard, an awareness session was held at the Office of the Commissioner regarding the awareness of the Medical Superintendents of the District Health Authorities and Government Hospitals of the Division and the provision of treatment services.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain and Special Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Farrukh Naveed also attended the meeting and briefed about the issues and procedures regarding issuance of National Health Card.

During the briefing, the Special Secretary Development said that registration is required with NADRA for obtaining National Health Card, and only patients admitted to the hospital will be able to avail this facility.

He said that a family would be able to avail medical treatment up to One million rupees. A patient with a National Health Card can stay in the hospital until treatment is completed.

He said that for the National Health Card, the identity card of every family has to be updated so that the families do not face any problem.

He said that B form is mandatory for young children, while medical facilities will be provided for newborns only on hospital prescription.

He urged the CEOs and Medical Superintendents to show utmost efficiency in providing medical facilities so that the people could get the best healthcare facilities as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government was working day and night for the provision of health facilities to the people and its fruits should be seen clearly. He said that the performance of the hospitals would also be monitored and the staff would be trained so that the patients would get better facilities and they would be satisfied.

The Divisional Commissioner said that every family on the National Health Card would be eligible for treatment from indoor services.

He said that a meeting would be held every 15 days to review the performance of CEOs and Medical Superintendents. On this occasion CEOs and Medical Superintendents also asked some questions to which the Special Secretary Development gave detailed answers.

