Federer and Djokovic praise Nadal over record Slam

PARIS: Rafael Nadal's record 21st Grand Slam title when he won an epic Australian Open final on Sunday was hailed by both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who had been tied with him on 20.

"Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world," Federer posted on Instagram.

Nadal comes from two sets down to make history with 21st Slam

Djokovic's hopes of being the first to 21 were dashed when he was deported from Australia prior to the Grand Slam, but he tweeted his congratulations.

"Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time."