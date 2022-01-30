Nadal wins third set in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal won the third set of the Australian Open final 6-4 to keep the championship match alive against Daniil Medvedev on Sunday.

The Spanish sixth seed, who is aiming for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title, broke the Russian second seed in the ninth game as the crowd roared him on.

Medvedev won the opening two sets 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in his bid for a second major after his US Open title last year.