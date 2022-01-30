RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased regulatory duty from 15 to 50 percent on the import of sports utility vehicles; new 4x4 vehicles (CBU); new mini vans (CBU); new vehicles (above1000cc up to 1300cc) and 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of electrical vehicles (EVs) in CBU condition (up to the 30th June, 2022).

The FBR has increased the RD on the import of these vehicles from January 27, 2022. The FBR has issued SRO157(I)/2022 to amend SRO 840(I)/2021 relating to the imposition of the regulatory duty on import of goods.

Under the notification, 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of electrical vehicles (EVs) in CBU condition of more than 50 KWH battery pack excluding commercial buses and trucks (up to the 30th June, 2022).

The FBR has also enhanced RD from 15 to 50 percent on the import of new 4x4 vehicles (CBU); new mini vans (CBU) having Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2195; other (new); new vehicles of a cylinder capacity exceeding 1000cc but not exceeding 1300cc; new mini vans (CBU) having Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2240; new sport utility vehicles with PTC heading of 8703.2260; other (New); new Sport utility vehicles having Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2313 and other (new).

The FBR has also imposed 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of Disodium carbonate 20”; (up to the 30th June, 2022).

The FBR has abolished 5 percent RD on the import of varnishes. The FBR has levied 10 percent RD on the import of other printed matter, including printed pictures and photographs including other of polypropylene.

The FBR will charge 10 percent RD on the import of fabrics of polypropylene.

