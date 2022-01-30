ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

Sohail Sarfraz 30 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased regulatory duty from 15 to 50 percent on the import of sports utility vehicles; new 4x4 vehicles (CBU); new mini vans (CBU); new vehicles (above1000cc up to 1300cc) and 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of electrical vehicles (EVs) in CBU condition (up to the 30th June, 2022).

The FBR has increased the RD on the import of these vehicles from January 27, 2022. The FBR has issued SRO157(I)/2022 to amend SRO 840(I)/2021 relating to the imposition of the regulatory duty on import of goods.

Under the notification, 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of electrical vehicles (EVs) in CBU condition of more than 50 KWH battery pack excluding commercial buses and trucks (up to the 30th June, 2022).

Electric vehicles, kits: sales tax exemptions retained

The FBR has also enhanced RD from 15 to 50 percent on the import of new 4x4 vehicles (CBU); new mini vans (CBU) having Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2195; other (new); new vehicles of a cylinder capacity exceeding 1000cc but not exceeding 1300cc; new mini vans (CBU) having Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2240; new sport utility vehicles with PTC heading of 8703.2260; other (New); new Sport utility vehicles having Pakistan Customs Tariff heading 8703.2313 and other (new).

The FBR has also imposed 10 percent regulatory duty on the import of Disodium carbonate 20”; (up to the 30th June, 2022).

The FBR has abolished 5 percent RD on the import of varnishes. The FBR has levied 10 percent RD on the import of other printed matter, including printed pictures and photographs including other of polypropylene.

The FBR will charge 10 percent RD on the import of fabrics of polypropylene.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS FBR CBU import of electrical vehicles 4x4 vehicles Sport utility vehicles

Comments

Comments are closed.

RD on EVs, other vehicles raised to 50pc

Poverty alleviation: PM reiterates his fondness for ‘Chinese model’

No natural gas/RLNG for over 100 days: Value-added textile export industries decry govt’s ‘silence’

Removal of rock barriers: Wapda plans to shut down two Tarbela tunnels for 85 days

Goldman Sachs expecting five FED rate hikes this year

Army chief visits Turbat

SC issues detailed verdict in Justice Faez Isa case ‘No one is above the law and…’

PDFL urges NPPMCL to avert default status

Sri Lanka seizes beetroot shipment from Pakistan

Qatar looks to profit from Europe gas fears over Ukraine

Read more stories