Bilawal to address public rally in Sial Sharif today

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto will address a public rally at Moza Sial Sharif in district Sahiwal.

Political circles in Punjab have termed the joining of PPP by the family of Pir Sial Sharif as a crucial development, saying that it may prove fatal to the PML-N popularity in the area. Already, this family had contested 2018 elections on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and all the efforts made by the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to convince them for contest elections on the ticket of PML-N proved futile.

