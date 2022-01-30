ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
ICAP elects office-bearers

Recorder Report 30 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has elected its new office-bearers for the year 2022-2023 in its 353rd meeting held in Karachi on January 28, 2022.

The Council unanimously elected renowned economist Ashfaq Yousuf Tola as President of the Institute. While Husnain R. Badami and Saifullah were elected as the Vice Presidents.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola is a fellow member of the ICAP and ICMAP. Previously, he has served as the Vice President for the term 2020-22 and has been Council Member since 2017. He is an accomplished professional who has experience of over 25 years in diversified areas such as financial and forensic auditing, management consultancy, tax advisory and corporate structuring.

He is also a life member of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Karachi Press Club. He is Technical Advisor on the Board of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and also chairs the Anti-Money Laundering committee of SAFA.

Moreover, Tola has a keen interest in matters pertaining to the economy of Pakistan, which is portrayed by his contributions towards policymaking, reflected through various memberships of technocratic governmental bodies, such as the Tax Reforms Implementation Committee and the Privatization Commission of Pakistan.

Husnain R. Badami is a fellow member of the ICAP with a cumulative experience of over 15 years in the profession with a robust practical background in the field of Learning & Development. Professionally, he is a trainer and an organizational development consultant with expertise in Finance, Leadership, and Instructional Design & Delivery.

Saifullah is also a fellow member of the ICAP. He qualified in 2003 and is working as Partner - Audit & Assurance in Rafaqat Babar & Co, Chartered Accountants, since past 18 years. He has been elected as a member of the Council for the term of 2017-2021 and 2022-26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

