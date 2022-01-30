Uplift projects: CM irked by slow pace of work

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday expressed displeasure over slow pace of work on a few projects though the allocated funds have already been released.

The CM was reviewing Rs8.172 billion development portfolios, launched under provincial ADP. The meeting held at the DC office, was attended by provincial ministers Manzoor Wassan, Ismail Rahu, Imtiaz Shaikh, Jam Ikram, Jam Khan Shoro, local MNAs and MPAs, P&D chairman Hassan Naqvi, secretary finance Hassan Naqvi, secretary LG Najam Shah, secretary Works Imran Atta, secretary Education Akbar Leghari and secretaries of the different departments.

The CM was told that under the provincial ADP 53 schemes have been launched in the district, of them Rs1490.353 million or 70 percent funds against an allocation of Rs2119.378 million have been released while the utilization of funds have been recorded at Rs808.771 million or 54 percent. It was disclosed that there were 19 schemes with an allocation of 50 million have been provided 95 percent funds or Rs417.792 million against which Rs108.320 million funds have been utilized while the progress of the works has been recorded at 26 percent.

At this the CM expressed his displeasure at the slow pace and directed chairman P&D to get the schemes accelerated so that they could be completed in time.

P&D chairman Hassan Naqvi told the meeting that two out of 53 schemes with an allocation of Rs155.663 million have been provided Rs114.212 million or 73 percent funds in two instalments against which Rs72.857 million or 64 percent funds have been utilized. Similarly, three out of 53 schemes having allocation greater than Rs100 million have been provided 100 percent funds-Rs539.535 million, and their progress was 95 percent. Therefore, they would be completed by the end of the current financial year.

The school education has five schemes of Rs314.6 million, college education one of Rs27.5 million, one information scheme of Rs14.391 million, Irrigation one scheme of Rs195.2 million.

The local govt has three schemes of Rs1.3 billion for roads and health, Public health Engineering has two schemes of Rs100 million, Rural development one of Rs16 million and Works dept has 12 schemes of Rs3.4 billion.

New Schemes: There are 27 new schemes of Rs2.66 billion for which Rs533.488 million have been allocated against which Rs190.813 million have been released. These schemes would be completed next year, the CM said.

The chief minister during his visit to Tando Allahyar inaugurated three different roads.

