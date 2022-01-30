Rs 200,000 announced for actor Masood Akhtar treatment

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced Rs200,000 for Pride of Performance Award-winning senior actor Masood Akhtar who is under treatment in a private hospital.

On Saturday, Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Castro visited the actor to inquire about his welfare and announced a relief of Rs200,000 for Akhtar.

On this occasion, he said that Akhtar is our asset, “The Punjab government will take full care of him. The artists are ambassadors of peace and we are with them in difficult times.”

It may be recalled that Akhtar was shifted to hospital on Friday due to sudden illness.

