Gujranwala’s political figure joins PML-Q: Elahi for joint efforts to overcome crises

LAHORE: A prominent political and social figure of Gujranwala Chaudhry Shabir Jameel called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) reposing full confidence in its leadership.

Elahi said on the occasion that Pakistan is our identity; everyone must work together in the national interest. He said that all parties would have to play their role to get the country out of the current economic and political crisis otherwise history will not forgive anyone. Instead of scoring political points at this time, all political leaders should play their role for the development and betterment of Pakistan by setting aside their personal interests, he added.

Bashir Jameel said that following the manifesto of Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi is the only way to achieve success.

Grandson of Allama Ihsan Elahi Zaheer Dr Subbayal Ikram and Hafiz Sajjad were also present on the occasion.

