ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,248
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,417,991
7,97824hr
Sindh
540,023
Punjab
476,420
Balochistan
34,342
Islamabad
126,473
KPK
192,519
Pakistan

PTI govt will complete its five-year tenure, insists Punjab governor

Recorder Report 30 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that Imran Khan will pass the last day of his constitutional term as Prime Minister and elections will not be held in the country before 2023.

While speaking at a breakfast in honor of more than 2,000 party workers of South Punjab, the governor maintained that the PTI workers are our greatest strength and even today no one can hold a public meeting bigger than PTI. “In the local bodies elections the party workers should unite and support the PTI candidates; when everyone will fight the election together PTI will definitely win,” he said, adding: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly stated that party tickets in Punjab local body elections will be given truly on merit.”

Chaudhry Sarwar said that steps taken by the present government to provide facilities like health and education to the people are unprecedented and projects such as the health card and the Ehsas program are also a testament to the government’s public friendliness.

He said that everyone is acknowledging the economic and public development initiatives of the government, The World Economic Forum, while acknowledging Pakistan’s initiatives, said that the Government of Pakistan has played a leading role in poverty alleviation, universal healthcare, environmental protection, improvement of human resources and measures to curb corruption. In terms of short and long term policy making, Pakistan’s score has increased significantly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

