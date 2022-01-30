PTI govt will complete its five-year tenure, insists Punjab governor

LAHORE: Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that Imran Khan will pass the last day of his constitutional term as Prime Minister and elections will not be held in the country before 2023.

While speaking at a breakfast in honor of more than 2,000 party workers of South Punjab, the governor maintained that the PTI workers are our greatest strength and even today no one can hold a public meeting bigger than PTI. “In the local bodies elections the party workers should unite and support the PTI candidates; when everyone will fight the election together PTI will definitely win,” he said, adding: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has clearly stated that party tickets in Punjab local body elections will be given truly on merit.”

Chaudhry Sarwar said that steps taken by the present government to provide facilities like health and education to the people are unprecedented and projects such as the health card and the Ehsas program are also a testament to the government’s public friendliness.

He said that everyone is acknowledging the economic and public development initiatives of the government, The World Economic Forum, while acknowledging Pakistan’s initiatives, said that the Government of Pakistan has played a leading role in poverty alleviation, universal healthcare, environmental protection, improvement of human resources and measures to curb corruption. In terms of short and long term policy making, Pakistan’s score has increased significantly.

