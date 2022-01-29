PM Imran says Skardu's airport will transform area into 'world winter sports destination'

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Skardu's International Airport will transform the area into a "world winter sports destination."

The premier expressed the view while sharing some breathtaking pictures of Skardu at night and girls playing ice hockey in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on his Twitter handle.

In December 2021, the premier inaugurated the Skardu International Airport and the Jaglot-Skardu strategic road.

At the time, PM Khan had said that given the area's exceptional beauty, Pakistan can earn about 30 to 40 billion dollars from it.

He said that because of the road and the airport, both international and domestic tourists will pour into GB.

He further said that overseas Pakistanis will be the first ones to visit the region to spend their summer vacations, adding that this will provide livelihood opportunities to the local people.

Tourism can become a big asset for Pakistan, the PM continued, pointing out that Switzerland, which is half the size of GB, is earning 70 billion dollars from the industry.