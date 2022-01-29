At least one killed as under-construction building collapses in Karachi’s DHA

At least one labourer died and several were injured after the roof of an under-construction building in Karachi’s Defence Phase VI collapsed on Saturday morning, Aaj News reported.

Rescue teams and police reached the site and shifted the injured to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

As per reports, there were between 30 to 40 labourers working at the site, while authorities fear that some workers are still trapped under the debris.

Cranes and other heavy machinery have been called for assistance in the rescue operation.