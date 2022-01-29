China's example a model for countries that seek inclusive growth: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan, looking to achieve inclusive growth, wants to learn from China and draw from its experience of building mega cities and coping with the challenge of sustainable urban development.

In an interview with Chinese media on Saturday, Khan said China has brought 700 million people out of poverty in the last three decades or so, making it a "model" for other nations to follow.

"The world community also recognises this achievement as it has not happened in human history," the prime minister said. "China is a model for all those countries which want inclusive growth.

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

"It is this fact that also impressed me as it coincides with my objective of steering my people out of poverty.’'

He said Pakistan has been witnessing urbanisation at a fast pace and the Chinese model of urban development would be of great help.

While talking about West’s criticism of Uyghur Muslims, the PM said that Pakistan's ambassador to China had visited the area and informed that such allegations were not true.

The PM added that the West did not talk about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where the worst human rights violations are being committed by the Indian forces.

The PM said 9 million people are living in an "open prison" in the occupied territory.

CPEC has linked the two neighbours

While talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the PM said that the bonds of friendship spanning over a period of 70 years had been further cemented through the project.

"CPEC has linked the two countries," the PM said. He further said that the first phase of the project was focused on connectivity and power generation projects.

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

The PM continued that the corridor project has now moved to the next phase of relocation of industries to Pakistan.

"We are developing special economic zones. Pakistan also desires Chinese cooperation in technology as well as to enhance agriculture productivity."

'Abandoning Afghanistan will have disastrous consequences'

Meanwhile, on Afghanistan, the PM said that the country had suffered for the last 40 years as the others had turned its soil into a battleground. He urged the international community to think of the welfare of Afghan people who are faced with the humanitarian crisis.

He warned that abandoning Afghanistan will have disastrous consequences.