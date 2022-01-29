Stock market ends flat

KARACHI: After negative opening Friday, Pakistan Stock Exchange turned bullish due to healthy buying in various sectors. However, investors opted to book profit at the fag end that minimized the intraday gains. The benchmark KSE-100 Index hit 45,311.10 points intraday high level, however closed at 45,077.91 points, down 5.13 points or 0.01 percent. Trading activity improved as total daily volumes on ready counter increased to 258.912 million shares as compared to 173.590 million shares traded Thursday.

BRIndex100 gained 5.32 points or 0.12 percent to close at 4,623.79 points with total daily turnover of 233.131 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 167.31 points or 0.94 percent to close at 17,919.47 points with total daily trading volumes of 169.787 million shares.

Foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $263,061. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 11 billion to Rs 7.715 trillion. Out of total 333 active scrips, 200 closed in positive and 113 in negative while the value of 20 stocks remained unchanged.

Hum Network was the volume leader with 37.883 million shares and gained Rs 0.16 to close at Rs 7.12 followed by WorldCall Telecom that inched up by Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 2.21 with 31.457 million shares.

Nestle Pakistan and Sapphire Textile were the top gainers increasing by Rs 150.00 and Rs 65.07 respectively to close at Rs 5600.00 and Rs 1083.00 while Unilever Foods and Colgate Palmolive were the top losers declining by Rs 280.00 and Rs 114.99 respectively to close at Rs 21995.00 and Rs 2285.01.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that a volatile session was observed on the last trading session of the week, as the KSE-100 Index traded between its intraday high of plus 229 points and intraday low of minus 41 points to finally close at 45,078 level, down by -0.01 percent.

Major contribution to the index came from TRG, BAFL, PAKT, DAWH and EFERT as they cumulatively contributed 59 points to the index, on the flip side LUCK, COLG, SYS, MCB and OGDC lost value to weigh down on the index by 98 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 2.23 points or 0.03 percent to close at 8,493.32 points with total turnover of 929,542 shares.

BR Cement Index decreased by 51.76 points or 0.9 percent to close at 5,684.10 points with 8.201 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 2.7 points or 0.03 percent to close at 10,126.32 points with 18.927 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 19.31 points or 0.32 percent to close at 6,145.07 points with 9.704 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,870.26 points, down 16.21 points or 0.42 percent with 8.086 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index added 12.42 points or 0.33 percent to close at 3,804.25 points with 100.880 million shares.

Neelam Naz at JS Global Capital said that the benchmark KSE-100 index touched an intraday high of 45,312 before finally closing flat at 45,078 points.

Total traded volume stood at 259 million shares with HUMNL (up 2.3 percent), WTL (up 1.4 percent), GGL (up 5.8 percent), TRG (up 1.4 percent) and EFERT (up 0.7 percent) being the highest contributors. The main laggards were LUCK, COLG, SYS, MCB and OGDC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022