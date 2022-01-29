Senator’s cousin among four killed in Sui blast

SUI: Four people including the relative of Senator and ex-Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti were killed and eight others injured in a landmine explosion in Balochistan area of Sui on Friday. The blast occurred in the Mut area of Sui.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital and the security forces have cordoned off the areas to trace the culprits who laid the landmine. The explosion came a day after 10 soldiers were martyred as terrorists attacked a checkpoint in Kech district of Balochistan. The terrorists stormed the security forces’ post on the night of Jan 25-26.

Four killed, 14 injured in Quetta blast

During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom. The ISPR said three terrorists were nailed in the follow-up clearance operation.

A soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked a military post in Bannu’s Janikhel earlier in the ongoing month. On January 5, two soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last month, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.