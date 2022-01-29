ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Poverty eligibility: Data of 34.4m households collected, Senate body told

Zaheer Abbasi 29 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety was on Friday informed that socio-economic data of 34.4 million households was collected through National Socio Economic Registry Survey to determine their poverty eligibility and the data is in the process of verification by the NADRA.

The meeting of the committee presided over by Chairperson Saira Bano was given a briefing on the methodology being adopted by the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation for survey on the basis of which the deserving families would be provided cash assistance. The officials of the Benazir Income Support Programme informed the committee that the entire country was divided into clusters and multiple models were adopted to conduct the survey.

However, the committee members raised serious question over transparency of the BISP survey and wanted to know the details of companies, which have been hired for this purposes because there are complaints from the people of their constituencies that no one visited their area for the survey.

Upon this, the Standing Committee decided to hold the next meeting on 8th February 2022 to examine the survey process of different Ehsaas Programmes.

Dr Sanai Nishtar said that the poverty eligibility was determined after conducing door-to-door survey.

While responding to the questions of the committee members, she said that the government has neither changed nor removed name of the Benazir Income Support Programme and the BISP is part of the Ehsaas programme. She said that the government responsibility was to serve the poor and the deserving people and provide them support.

The meeting was also informed that a continuous process of DG Federal Investigation Agency and banks selected for disbursement are working to detect cases of fake thumb impressions and then register FIRs. This is a continuous process of registering cases of fake thumb impressions, the official added.

The committee rejected three proposed bills about BISP and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM). The Standing Committee examined four proposed bills – Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal(Amendment) Act, 2021 (Government Bill)”, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (Amendment) Act, private bill Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Act, 2021 Private Bill to amend section 4 of XVIII of 2010)” and “Benazir Income Support Programme (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Private Bill to insert section 12-A of Act XVIII of 2010).

The Standing Committee deferred the government bill to examine it thoroughly in the next meeting and rejected the other three bills. The meeting was attended by Members National Assembly; Fakhar Zaman Khan, Malik Sohail Khan, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Chaudhary Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Sardar Talib Khan Nakai, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Syed Mahmood Shah, Shagufta Jumani, Lal Chand, and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

nadra Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation socio economic data National Socio Economic Registry Survey Ehsaas Programmes BISP survey

Comments

Comments are closed.

Poverty eligibility: Data of 34.4m households collected, Senate body told

Up to 10.09pc hike in POL products’ prices likely

Bill backed by IMF sails thru Senate as well

PM briefed about Ravi project

SPI down 0.11pc WoW

Denial of 60pc input tax credit: Non-issuance of STGOs costs FBR dearly

Misinformation threatening cohesion in society: COAS

Senator’s cousin among four killed in Sui blast

PM’s China visit to reinforce ‘all-weather strategic partnership’

IPPs: PPIB irked by withdrawal of tax exemptions

‘Transgressions of judiciary’ always proved harmful: Fawad

Read more stories