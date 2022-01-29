ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President for digital transformation of Parliament

Recorder Report 29 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for accelerating the process of the digital transformation of the Parliament by equipping it with the latest IT tools to make it more efficient.

The president made these remarks, while chairing a meeting on President’s Initiative on Cyber Efficient Parliament at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and other senior officials of the government. He asked the concerned organizations to prioritize the deliverables of the project and take timely decisions to avoid any further delay.

The Steering Committee of the Project updated the meeting on the current status of the project and various processes involved in it. It was informed that the Committee had seriously been working to implement the project within a given time.

Underscoring the importance of the project, the president said that e-solutions would significantly enhance the efficiency of parliament as well as help in the quick disposal of the legislative business. He stated that steps were being taken for the digital transformation of the government departments to bring transparency and improve governance and responsiveness of the government institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Aiwan e Sadr President Dr Arif Alvi digital transformation of Parliament Cyber Efficient Parliament

Comments

Comments are closed.

President for digital transformation of Parliament

Up to 10.09pc hike in POL products’ prices likely

Bill backed by IMF sails thru Senate as well

PM briefed about Ravi project

SPI down 0.11pc WoW

Denial of 60pc input tax credit: Non-issuance of STGOs costs FBR dearly

Misinformation threatening cohesion in society: COAS

Senator’s cousin among four killed in Sui blast

PM’s China visit to reinforce ‘all-weather strategic partnership’

IPPs: PPIB irked by withdrawal of tax exemptions

‘Transgressions of judiciary’ always proved harmful: Fawad

Read more stories