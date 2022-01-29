Site for disposal of waste generated by Islamabad: MoU on land finalised, says Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of 400 kanals of land of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has been finalised for the landfill site of the CDA for disposal of Islamabad waste.

The MoU was presented in the 41st meeting of the Board of Directors of RWMC and approval was accorded for the signing of a MoU with the CDA subject to adherence to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations of the Government of Punjab.

The process of land acquisition for a new landfill site for the RWMC is initiated. The land measuring 1,265 kanals on Mandra Chakwal Road at village Bagnial, Dera Pothi, and Sahang Tehsil Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi has been acquired. It is located almost six kilometres down from GT Road on Mandra Chakwal Road and at a distance of 55km from the City centre. While highlighting the ICT importance of landfill sit for the CDA, Federal Minister Umar said the CDA, Islamabad had been deprived of landfill sites and waste disposal infrastructure for decades, which was also causing environmental pollution in Islamabad. The CDA has been facing immense challenges in handling Islamabad’s waste to address this issue, a series of meetings were convened by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar.

Umar said that such a large amount of garbage lying in the city not only created health problems but also posed a serious threat to the environment. With the acquisition of 400 kanals of land by the CDA, the dilemma of the CDA landfill site will be solved soon. He said that “our first priority is to provide a clean environment to the citizens of Islamabad.”

Umar directed the relevant department to hire a consultant for environmental impact assessment for the new landfill site. The Public-Private Partnership Authority will make further recommendations for the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the RWMC to discuss the best way to develop the landfill site.

