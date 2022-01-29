ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,219
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,410,033
7,96324hr
Sindh
538,196
Punjab
474,208
Balochistan
34,277
Islamabad
125,203
KPK
190,578
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Site for disposal of waste generated by Islamabad: MoU on land finalised, says Umar

Recorder Report 29 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of 400 kanals of land of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has been finalised for the landfill site of the CDA for disposal of Islamabad waste.

The MoU was presented in the 41st meeting of the Board of Directors of RWMC and approval was accorded for the signing of a MoU with the CDA subject to adherence to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations of the Government of Punjab.

The process of land acquisition for a new landfill site for the RWMC is initiated. The land measuring 1,265 kanals on Mandra Chakwal Road at village Bagnial, Dera Pothi, and Sahang Tehsil Gujjar Khan, District Rawalpindi has been acquired. It is located almost six kilometres down from GT Road on Mandra Chakwal Road and at a distance of 55km from the City centre. While highlighting the ICT importance of landfill sit for the CDA, Federal Minister Umar said the CDA, Islamabad had been deprived of landfill sites and waste disposal infrastructure for decades, which was also causing environmental pollution in Islamabad. The CDA has been facing immense challenges in handling Islamabad’s waste to address this issue, a series of meetings were convened by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar.

On the directions of the Federal Minister for Planning, a draft MoU was prepared by the Public-Private Partnership Authority, Islamabad, for sharing 400 Kanals of RWMC acquired land with the CDA for landfill site. The MOU was presented in the 41st meeting of the Board of Directors of the RWMC and approval was accorded for the signing of MOU with the CDA subject to adherence to all applicable laws, rules, and regulations of the Government of Punjab.

Umar said that such a large amount of garbage lying in the city not only created health problems but also posed a serious threat to the environment. With the acquisition of 400 kanals of land by the CDA, the dilemma of the CDA landfill site will be solved soon. He said that “our first priority is to provide a clean environment to the citizens of Islamabad.”

Umar directed the relevant department to hire a consultant for environmental impact assessment for the new landfill site. The Public-Private Partnership Authority will make further recommendations for the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the RWMC to discuss the best way to develop the landfill site.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Asad Umar mou CDA Federal Minister for Planning Site for disposal of waste generated

Comments

Comments are closed.

Site for disposal of waste generated by Islamabad: MoU on land finalised, says Umar

Up to 10.09pc hike in POL products’ prices likely

Bill backed by IMF sails thru Senate as well

PM briefed about Ravi project

SPI down 0.11pc WoW

Denial of 60pc input tax credit: Non-issuance of STGOs costs FBR dearly

Misinformation threatening cohesion in society: COAS

Senator’s cousin among four killed in Sui blast

PM’s China visit to reinforce ‘all-weather strategic partnership’

IPPs: PPIB irked by withdrawal of tax exemptions

‘Transgressions of judiciary’ always proved harmful: Fawad

Read more stories