Ex-VC, registrar acquitted

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday acquitted former vice chancellor Dr Akram Chaudhry and former registrar Rao Asghar Jamil of the Sargodha University in a reference of misuse of authority and illegal appointments.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a reference had alleged them of establishing sub-campuses of the university unlawfully and making illegal appointments.

The applicants through their counsel contended that the sub-campuses had been established with the approval of the Higher Education Commission. They had not made the appointments in question as the same had been approved by a committee, they added. They contended that the NAB failed to produce any evidence against them in investigation and during the trial proceedings also.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022