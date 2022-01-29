KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 165,613 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,836 tonnes of import cargo and 43,777 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 121,836 comprised of 90,366 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,784 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 345 tonnes of DAP, 13,496 tonnes of Wheat, 6,545 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 8,300 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 43,777 tonnes comprised of 21,420 tonnes of containerized cargo, 13,064 tonnes of Clinkers, 324 tonnes of Rice, 1,969 tonnes of Soda Ash, 7,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 9198 containers comprising of 6856 containers import and 2342 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1464 of 20’s and 2680 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 16 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 409 of 20’s and 250 of 40’s loaded containers while 09 of 20’s and 712 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Thursday.

Nearly, 10 ships namely, Ginga Leopard, Karimara, Swansea, KMTC Colombo, X-Press Anglesey, Georgia M, EX Fortuna, African Baza, Scarabe and Sino Trust have berth at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 10 ships namely, Os Kano 35, MSC Emily II, Osaka, Hyundai Colombo, Paro, Daedalus Leader, Ginga Leopard, Xin Chang Shu, SSI Glorious, Seansea have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 12 cargoes namely, SYMI, Pan Daisy, Ellie, Sovereigen, MT Lahore, AS Alva, As Flora, Ital Lirica, MSC Eyra, Viking Emerald, xin Rui Hai and Dubai Knight were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by 11 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, Symi and APL Florida left the port on Friday morning, while three more ships, Maersk Nile, Sea Elegant and Golden Lotus are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 150,111 tonnes, comprising 132,011 tonnes imports cargo and 18,100 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,826 Containers (3,801 TEUs Imports and 1,025 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships Noble-One and Bunga Lavender & two more ships Swansea and CMA CMG Jamaica scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT and QICT on Friday, 28th January, while another Container ships ‘Cap Carmel’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 29th January-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022