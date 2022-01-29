Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday...
29 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (January 28, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
319,429,557 205,691,415 9,857,479,874 6,482,615,905
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,032,087,850 (1,078,649,715) (46,561,865)
Local Individuals 10,487,806,429 ((9,938,031,789) 549,774,639
Local Corporates 6,037,832,144 (6,541,044,919) (503,212,774)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.