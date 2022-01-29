KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 28, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,077.91 High: 45,311.1 Low: 45,030.79 Net Change: 5.13 Volume (000): 89,324 Value (000): 5,259,324 Makt Cap (000) 1,867,330,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,493.32 NET CH. (-) 2.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,684.10 NET CH. (-) 51.76 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,126.32 NET CH. (+) 2.70 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,145.07 NET CH. (+) 19.31 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,870.26 NET CH. (-) 16.21 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,804.25 NET CH. (+) 12.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-January-2022 ====================================

As on: 28-January-2022

