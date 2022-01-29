Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
29 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,077.91
High: 45,311.1
Low: 45,030.79
Net Change: 5.13
Volume (000): 89,324
Value (000): 5,259,324
Makt Cap (000) 1,867,330,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,493.32
NET CH. (-) 2.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,684.10
NET CH. (-) 51.76
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,126.32
NET CH. (+) 2.70
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,145.07
NET CH. (+) 19.31
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,870.26
NET CH. (-) 16.21
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,804.25
NET CH. (+) 12.42
------------------------------------
As on: 28-January-2022
====================================
